Former Santen CEO joins Opus Genetics' board of directors

Former Santen CEO Adrienne Graves, PhD, has been appointed to the board of directors for retinal gene therapy research company Opus Genetics.

Prior to working at Santen, Dr. Graves spent nine years at Alcon. She received her PhD at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor and completed her fellowship at the University of Paris.

"On behalf of the Opus team and the board of directors, we welcome Adrienne to our board at this exciting time for the company as we progress our first three programs to address mutations in genes that cause different forms of Leber congenital amaurosis toward the clinic," Ben Yerxa, PhD, CEO of Opus, said in a Sept. 27 press release. "Her nearly three decades of experience as a global executive and board member in the ophthalmology industry will be invaluable to Opus’ clinical and development efforts."