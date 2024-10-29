EyeSouth Partners joinsKentucky eye center in 2nd state affiliation

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners has formed a partnership with Lexington-based Kentucky Eye Institute, marking their second affiliation in Kentucky.

EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization with an affiliate network of over 300 physicians at over 160 locations across the U.S., according to a news release shared with Becker's Oct. 29. KEI is led by the physician team ofJohannes Evans, MD, Bill Curtis, MD, David Blandford, MD, and Bryant Evans, MD.

"Teaming up with EyeSouth Partners represents a significant advancement for our practice," said Dr. Curtis, who has been with the practice since 1995. "For nearly 55 years, the Kentucky Eye Institute has been dedicated to delivering exceptional, comprehensive vision care to our patients in Kentucky. We’re thrilled to align with EyeSouth, a partner who shares our commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology and providing personalized, attentive care."

Physician Growth Partners, a healthcare-focused investment bank, also served as the exclusive advisor to KEI along with its affiliation with EyeSouth.