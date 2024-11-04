Eye Health America partners with Florida practice

Eyecare platform Eye Health America has launched a partnership with Bowden Eye & Associates in Jacksonville, Fla.

This is EHA's fifth partnership, and its first in Jacksonville, according to a Nov. 4 press release. Bowden was founded by cornea specialist and surgeon Frank Bowden III, MD.

The practice operates several Jacksonville locations, including Northside, Southside, St. Johns and Eye Surgery Center of North Florida.

It offers a wide range of comprehensive and specialty eye care services, including LASIK surgery, cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, corneal transplants, dry-eye treatment, general eye exams and optical services.

This is EHAs second partnership in Florida over the last 12 months.