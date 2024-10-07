California surgical company relocates training lab

Staar Surgical has relocated its ophthalmology training center to an expanded office in Lake Forest, Calif., according to an Oct. 6 report from the Orange County Business Journal.

The eye lens maker has moved its EVO ICL Experience Center to the new facility, which it began leasing in June.

The expansion is in response to an increased demand for the company’s EVO implantable collamer lenses, which treat myopia.

Since earning FDA approval for the treatment in 2022, the company has trained 700 U.S. surgeons on how to perform the procedure.

A grand opening for the surgical training facility was held Sept. 26.

The new 2,000-square-foot center is equipped with wet lab stations for up to 24 people and a 120-inch 4K video array for video conferencing and streaming live surgeries.