Arkansas ophthalmologist, former state legislator dies at 92

Morriss Henry, MD, a pioneer in eye care and former Arkansas senator, died Sept. 8, Talk Business & Politics reported Sept. 9.

Dr. Henry came from a family of physicians, and his mother was Arkansas' first female ophthalmologist. He moved to Fayetteville to open a branch of the family eye practice and served in that role throughout his professional career.

Dr. Henry was "an early pioneer in laser surgery in Arkansas," according to the report. He helped establish the Jones Eye Institute at the University of Arkansas Medical School in Little Rock and was instrumental in establishing a medical school in Northwest Arkansas through his work on the UAMS Northwest advisory committee.

He also served as a Washington County coroner, state representative and state senator. He supported the creation of the state medical examiner's office and advocated for causes like organ donation, public television and historic preservation.