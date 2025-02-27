5 highest-paid ophthalmologists in Sacramento

The highest-paid ophthalmologist in Sacramento, Calif., earns $687,800 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $312,120 ophthalmologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest-paid ophthalmologists in Sacramento, Calif., earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $687,800 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $674,400 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed setting

3. $666,700 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; employed setting

4. $663,300 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed setting

5. $651,800 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed setting