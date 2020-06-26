3 stats on ophthalmologist net worth, lifestyle

Medscape released its "Physician Debt & Net Worth Report" offering insights into clinician salaries and debt loads.

Medscape surveyed 17,461 U.S.-based clinicians across more than 30 specialties via an online survey. Ophthalmologists made up 2 percent of total respondents. COVID-19 and elective surgery cancellations heavily affected specialty clinicians. This year's report doesn't capture how net worth changed amid the pandemic.

Here are three stats on ophthalmologist net worth:

1. Thirteen percent of ophthalmologists reported a net worth above $5 million, and 29 percent reported a net worth under $500,000.



2. Twenty-five percent of ophthalmologists are still paying off their school loans.

3. Fourteen percent of ophthalmologists have homes that are more than 5,000 square feet, and 19 percent said they have mortgages for more than $500,000.

