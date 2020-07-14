Wisconsin health system opens medical facility; surgery center still under development

Aurora BayCare Health Center in Green Bay, Wis., opened a medical facility in Kaukauna, Wis., July 13, the Post Crescent reports.

What you should know:

1. The 72,000-square-foot facility offers primary and specialty care services and features an urgent care center.

2. Aurora BayCare is in the process of developing an outpatient surgery center at the facility.

3. The facility is currently anchoring a 90-acre property the city bought in 2003. The city hopes the development will attract other businesses.

