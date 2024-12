While high-population states like California and Texas saw more ASC growth in 2024, southern states like Florida, Alabama and North Carolina punched well above their weight in new ASCs.

Here are the 10 states with the most new ASCs in 2024, as reported by Becker's:

1. Florida: 10

2. Texas: 10

3. California: 8

4. North Carolina: 6

5. Ohio: 6

6. Alabama: 6

7. Illinois: 5

8. Michigan: 5

9. New York: 5

10. Indiana: 4