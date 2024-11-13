Where ASCs are booming

While California has the overall highest number of ASCs in the U.S. with 1,218, according to an April report by Definitive Healthcare, the Southeast has seen rapid growth of outpatient clinics.

According to a Research and Markets report published in July, the region had the "most substantial" share of the ASC market, shaped by "a growing inclination towards outpatient procedures and a significant number of physician-owned ASCs."

Below are the numbers of ASCs throughout the Southeast, by state, according to Definitive Healthcare:

1. Alabama: 83

2. Florida: 736

3. Georgia: 536

4. Kentucky: 75

5. Maryland: 438

6. Mississippi: 93

7. North Carolina: 267

8. South Carolina: 130

9. Tennessee: 195

10. Virginia: 169

11: West Virginia: 20