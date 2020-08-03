UPMC targets November opening for ambulatory outpatient center

UPMC plans to open an ambulatory outpatient center in November, according to TRIBLive.

Three things to know:

1. The outpatient center will occupy a former Toys 'R Us store in Pittsburgh, offering cardiology, primary care, OB-GYN, after-hours pediatrics and imaging services.

2. UPMC paused plans to build UPMC South in Jefferson Hills, Pa., after a zoning hearing board shot down the proposal. UPMC appealed the decision and expects an answer within weeks.

3. UPMC is one of several hospital systems in Western Pennsylvania moving forward with major developments despite the pandemic.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.