University of Maryland building medical campus with surgery center

University of Maryland Shore Medical Campus at Cambridge plans to open its new medical campus with a surgery center in late 2021, Dorchester Star reports.

What you should know:

1. UM is building a two-story freestanding medical facility with several features.

2. The university is including an outpatient surgery center on the second level of the development. That level will also include diagnostic imaging and laboratory services, rehabilitation services, chronic disease management services and a room for community education.

3. The first floor of the clinic will include a behavioral health clinic, an intensive outpatient behavioral health program, cardiac rehabilitation services, an infusion center and a laboratory.

4. UM has been developing this medical campus since 2015.

More articles on ASCs:

The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever

Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19

Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.