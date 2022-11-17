University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic

The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023.

The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center, expansion of the emergency department and more.

The university is seeking a third-party developer to acquire land, plan, design and construct the outpatient clinic, which will be located on or near the hospital campus, according to a Nov. 17 press release from the university.