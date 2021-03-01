Texas hospital breaks ground on surgical-focused expansion

Greenville, Texas-based Hunt Memorial Hospital is expanding its main campus to accommodate new surgical and women's health services through a $28 million project, The Herald Banner reported Feb. 27.

The expansion will be two floors and 31,000 square feet. The facility will have 21 new patient rooms, a renovated obstetrics facility, three new operating rooms and double the existing endoscopy procedure space.

The hospital increased its surgical volumes by 38 percent over the past three years, and its endoscopy suites are currently operating at 100 percent capacity.

Hospital CEO Richard Carter said, "This expansion is an important step in the evolution of our hospital as we continue to improve our level of care and serve the citizens of Hunt County."

