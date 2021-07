Memphis, Tenn.-based OrthoSouth hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on the expansion of its Germantown (Tenn.) Surgery Center, according to a June 20 LinkedIn post.

The expansion increases its footprint to 30,000 square feet. The center will have a noninvasive procedure room, six operating rooms and twice the amount of patient recovery rooms.

OrthoSouth has operated the surgery center since 2000 and purchased the center in 2018.