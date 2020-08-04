Tennessee eye development group building surgery center in Alabama

SEES Group Alabama, an affiliate of SEES Group, leased space in a Homewood, Ala.-based office park and plans to build an eye surgery center.

Franklin, Tenn.-based SEES Group operates a number of eye surgery centers. It plans to build a surgery center in Homewood in the near future. Eye Surgery Center of Homewood will support clinical operations at VisionAmerica, an Alabama-based eye practice.

SEES Group shares space in the building with Children's Hospital in Homewood.

