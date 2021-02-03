States with the most new ASC activity in 2021
Eight ASCs opened or were announced in January. Here are the states they were opened in:
Kentucky: 2
New Hampshire: 1
Florida: 1
Pennsylvania: 1
Virginia: 1
Ohio: 1
Utah: 1
Note: Becker's will update this roundup monthly to track new ASC developments on a state-by-state basis.
