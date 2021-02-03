States with the most new ASC activity in 2021

Eight ASCs opened or were announced in January. Here are the states they were opened in:

Kentucky: 2

New Hampshire: 1

Florida: 1

Pennsylvania: 1

Virginia: 1

Ohio: 1

Utah: 1

Note: Becker's will update this roundup monthly to track new ASC developments on a state-by-state basis.

More articles on surgery centers:

Intermountain Healthcare campus in Utah to include ASC

Alabama hospital seeks approval to turn outpatient department into ASC in $4M project

Biden exec order reopens ACA insurance marketplaces: What ASCs need to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.