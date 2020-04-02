Washington practice using surgery center to increase hospital capacity

Tacoma, Wash.-based Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates is using its ASC to assist hospitals with their surgical caseload, SouthSound Talk reports.

What you should know:

1. FASA canceled all elective procedures at its surgery center.

2. Instead, administrators offered their surgery center to local hospitals to alleviate surgical caseloads and clear up spaces for COVID-19 patients.

3. FASA also implemented a number of measures to continue seeing patients. The practice increased its telemedicine offerings and has implemented increased sanitation protocols.

