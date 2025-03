West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas' Ambulatory Medical Pavilion will open to patients April 1.

According to a March 6 news release, the new outpatient center will be located on the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital campus in New Brunswick, N.J.

The 229,000-square-foot, 15-floor center will offer a wide range of specialty surgical services, including cardiac and vascular, gastroenterology, neurology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, audiology and more.