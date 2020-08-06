Physicians developing medical office building with possible surgery center on HCA campus — 3 insights

Real estate developer NexCore Group is building a medical office building that could contain an endoscopy suite and an ASC on the HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas) Campus, Community Impact reports.

What you should know:

1. The 110,374-square-foot medical office building will be four stories.

2. It's believed the building could offer general surgery, urology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, nephrology, family practice, ophthalmology, orthopedics, cardiology and podiatry services through the building.

3. The building is being developed with area physicians.

