Pennsylvania health system gets green light for outpatient complex: 5 notes

Mount Nittany Health has received conditional approval from Patton Township supervisors to develop a four-story outpatient medical center in State College, Pa., Centre Daily Times reported March 24.

Five notes:

1. The proposed 126,000-square-foot facility will allow the group to recruit and retain more physicians to expand access to care in the region.

2. Mount Nittany is the largest multispecialty medical group in the region, according to the report. It employs more than 220 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in various specialties.

3. The facility will include physician offices with ancillary services and outpatient procedural capability.

4. "The short story is we’re out of room," said Tom Charles, executive vice president of system development and chief strategy officer for Mount Nittany Health. "We do not have room to continue growing and adding these skilled practitioners to our system, and to be able to serve the community and for us to be able to do that, we really need to create an expanded footprint and more space."

5. Mount Nittany said last fall it expects the outpatient center to open in late 2023, according to the report.