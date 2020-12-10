OrthoIllinois resubmits surgery center proposal to Wisconsin council after being rejected

Rockford-based OrthoIllinois resubmitted its surgery center proposal to the Beloit, Wis., government, after its original application was denied, Beloit Daily News reported Dec. 10.

OrthoIllinois' proposal was rejected Nov. 18. The practice submitted a letter to the city Nov. 25, arguing the city's zoning officer misinterpreted the facility's designation and that the facility would need a new zoning designation. The city agreed.

Julie Christiansen, Beloit's community development director, said OrthoIllinois was proceeding with its final site and architectural plan review and that it would submit the proposal to the city council. The practice is seeking a "new use" not previously defined in the city's zoning ordinance.

Tim McKevett, Beloit Health System CEO, said he's disappointed in the city's decision to reconsider the proposal.

OrthoIllinois' surgery center will be 25,605 square feet. The center will have overnight stay capabilities if needed.

