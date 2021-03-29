Ohio ASC sees 50 patients since January opening

Norwalk-based the Surgery Center of North Central Ohio opened in January and has seen 50 patients since, the Norwalk Reflector reported March 27.

The $5.8 million ASC broke ground in October 2019. It is more than 12,000 square feet and has three operating rooms, one procedure room and a laser room.

The Surgery Center of North Central Ohio offers ENT procedures, orthopedics and gastroenterology services.

