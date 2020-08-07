North Carolina eye practice building surgery center

Wilmington (N.C.) Eye broke ground on the region's first ophthalmology-focused ASC Aug. 7.

What you should know:

1. The group expects to open the eye center in November 2021.

2. The group is promoting the surgery center as a way to provide healthcare to the community at a drastically decreased cost. The group expects patients will see their healthcare-related fees drop by up to 40 percent.

3. The surgery center will also create 26 new jobs.

More articles on specialty care:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.