NJ New Jersey ASC acquired by health system

An ASC on the campus of Overlook Medical Center in Union, N.J., is now jointly owned by 23 local physicians and North Jersey Health Ventures, an arm of the Atlantic Health System, according to Healthcare Design magazine.

The acquisition is intended to expand access to outpatient services and surgery. The ASC has four operating rooms, two gastroenterology procedure rooms and two rooms for minor procedures.

Read more here.

More articles on new ASC development:

Pain practice leaves temporary location behind — 3 details

19 ASCs opened or announced in January

New Jersey health system opens orthopedic surgery facility — 3 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.