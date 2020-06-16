New York system plans multispecialty building with surgery center — 3 details

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health is building a medical center in Geneseo, N.Y., according to Genesseesun.com.

What you should know:

1. The 50,000-square-foot medical center will feature medical offices, an urgent care facility and a small surgery center.

2. Construction is slated to begin within weeks and wrap up in the second half of 2021.

3. The multispecialty development will create at least 40 jobs.

