The Bridgewater (N.J.) Township Council approved an ordinance change to repurpose a Crate & Barrel store for an ASC, local news network TAPinto.net reported Dec. 21.

The municipal government unanimously approved a zone change to allow the standalone building to be used for medical purposes after it is vacated.

Bridgewater Mayor Matthew Moench said that medical usage would be an outpatient surgery center, according to TAPinto.net.