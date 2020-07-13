New Hampshire hospital development with ASC on track

Work is progressing on Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center's medical campus in Manchester, N.H., the Ink Link reports.

What you should know:

1. The health system is building a medical campus in Manchester that it anticipates opening in February 2021.

2. The campus will have an array of services including an outpatient specialty clinic, an ASC and an endoscopy center, among others.

3. Dartmouth-Hitchcock said the outpatient clinic will open first, with the ASC following shortly after.

4. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction early in the pandemic, but the timeline has since recovered.

