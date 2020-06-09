Nebraska city sells land to local neurosurgeons for surgery center, medical office building

Lincoln, Neb., city officials on June 8 unanimously agreed to sell a piece of land to a group of local neurosurgeons who want to build a surgery center and medical office building, the Lincoln Journal Star reports.

What you should know:

1. The neurosurgeons plan to build a 13,000-square-foot medical office building and surgery center on the land.

2. The center would employ between eight and 10 people and would see up to 20 patients a day.

3. The neurosurgeons' proposal beat a bid from a group of local real estate developers who wanted to build apartments on the land.

While the apartments would've built needed housing, the Urban Development Department had already developed a deal with the neurosurgeons. At least one member of the council didn't want to undermine UDD's efforts.

