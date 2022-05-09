Missouri hospital to get another $1M for ASC

Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Missouri Hospital will get $1 million toward its new surgery center if a state budget approved by legislators is signed by the governor, Houston Herald reported May 9.

The hospital was awarded another $1 million grant earlier this year through the Department of Agriculture's Emergency Rural Healthcare Grant, part of the American Rescue Plan.

The shell of the ASC is already built, the report said. It is designed to house two operating rooms, an endoscopy suite and pre-surgical prep and post-surgery recovery spaces.