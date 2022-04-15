Missouri hospital's ASC plans back on track with $1M grant

Texas County (Mo.) Memorial Hospital is finishing its plans for a new ASC after a $1 million grant from the Department of Agriculture, KY3 reported April 15.

The hospital started building an ASC a few years ago, but had to stop because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

"This money actually enables us to pay for a portion of the surgical buildout," Jeff Gettys, the hospital's director of projects and foundations, said. "Currently we have the shell of the building available."

The ASC will include two operating rooms, a procedure room and additional private preoperation rooms, the report said.

The $1 million grant comes as part of the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program, a federal program aimed at helping rural providers in 22 states.





