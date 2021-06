Moose Lake (Minn.) City Council approved the rezoning of a former Shopko building from commercial to medical, making way for a possible ASC, the Moose Lake Star Gazette reported June 17.

Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's approached the council with the intention of buying the building and leasing it to create an ASC in partnership with Ascension's Gateway Health Clinic.

