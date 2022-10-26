Michigan outpatient clinic to serve 5,000 veterans

The Veterans Affairs Ann Arbor (Mich.) Healthcare System is opening an outpatient clinic in Howell, Mich., Livingston Daily reported Oct. 25.

The 7,100-square foot clinic expects to serve about 5,000 veterans who live within a 30-minute radius, Brian Hayes, a spokesperson for the health system told Livingston Daily.

The location of the clinic was chosen based on an analysis of the veteran population around Livingston County. VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System officials learned that several veterans in the area were driving more than 30 minutes for routine medical appointments, according to Livingston Daily.

Services the clinic will offer include primary care, mental health, dietetics, social work, a pharmacy and blood draws.

The clinic is set to open Nov. 2.