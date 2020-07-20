Michigan hospital opens surgery center in $168M pavilion

St. Joseph, Mich.-based Lakeland Medical Center recently opened its 260,000-square-foot medical pavilion that includes a surgery center, The Herald-Palladium reports.

What you should know:

1. In addition to the surgery center, the pavilion has an intensive care unit, imaging rooms, cath labs, a pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation clinic, and a central processing area.

2. The hospital built the pavilion for $168 million.

3. Despite the pavilion being open, work on the building is not complete. Developers are currently remodeling a portion of the front of the hospital that'll connect the pavilion to the main campus. The final phase of the project will be complete in August.

