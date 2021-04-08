Maine HHS board rejects $14M ASC proposal

A proposed ASC from Lewistown, Maine-based Central Maine Healthcare won't get a recommendation for a certificate of need, The Times Record reported April 7.

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services division of licensing and certification recommended rejecting the proposed $14 million ASC which would be in Topsham. Officials said Central Maine Healthcare hasn't shown the economic feasibility or public need for the center. A review also showed the health system couldn't prove the ASC wouldn't negatively affect the quality of care by existing providers in the area, they said.

Central Maine Healthcare suspended the application process, and said it will resume it later this year. It has up to a year to reactivate a review of the proposed ASC.

