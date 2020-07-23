Maine health systems debate ASC proposal

Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare and Brunswick, Maine-based Midcoast-Parkview Health debated Central Maine's $14 million outpatient surgical center proposal at a public hearing July 22, the Sun Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. Central Maine wants to build a surgery center in Topsham, but is being met with resistance from Midcoast-Parkview because of the proximity of the center to its outpatient surgical department.

2. Midcoast-Parkview argued its outpatient department is already performing all of the services Central Maine wants to perform at its proposed outpatient center.

3. Midcoast-Parkview said the surgery center would directly affect its bottom line, resulting in decreased services or increased prices.

4. Central Maine submitted the proposal for its 20,000-square-foot surgical center in May.

5. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is accepting public comments on the proposal through Aug. 21.

