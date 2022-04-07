Joint venture ASC, medical plaza coming to Texas community

A healthcare developer is breaking ground on a medical plaza and ASC in McAllen, Texas.

The Jackson Medical Plaza, a 43,000-square-foot facility, will serve as the new location for Texas Digestive Specialists, developer Hammes said April 7. The plaza will also house the McAllen Endoscopy Center, a joint venture between physician owners and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

The endoscopy center will have five procedure rooms and one operating room, Hammes said. It is expected to create dozens of new jobs and care for thousands of patients annually.