Jefferson Health building multimillion-dollar ambulatory care center with possible outpatient surgical options

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health is building a multimillion-dollar care center near its main campus that'll expand surgical options in the region, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. Jefferson Health CEO Stephen Klasko, MD, only gave a handful of details on the center, but said the center will be "the most innovative ambulatory center" and "not like anything that exists today."

2. The health system expects to announce the project formally in September.

3. It's believed the center will provide outpatient surgery and ambulatory care options.

