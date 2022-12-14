Indiana Joint Replacement Institute earns approval for 35K-square-foot joint replacement ASC

Terre Haute-based Indiana Joint Replacement Institute has received city approval for its planned 35,000-square-foot, $28 million joint replacement ASC in Noblesville, Ind., according to a Dec. 14 report from the Indiana Current.

The facility will sit on 6.5 acres now owned by the city, and will create 52 new jobs by 2024, according to the institute's agreement with the city. The agreement also calls for the city to sell the property to the institute for $1.

The facility will also receive a 10-year personal property tax abatement for up to $5 million. The city has also agreed to pay for construction costs of a pedestrian walkway.