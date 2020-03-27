Idaho hospital using surgery center for COVID-19 testing

Twin Falls, Idaho-based St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site outside of its surgery center, MVMagicValley.com reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital hopes the drive-thru operation will protect patients and limit COVID-19 exposure for healthcare workers.

2. The hospital is screening potential patients to conserve testing resources, and patients must meet certain criteria to get a test.

3. Hospital leadership encouraged people to stay home if they only had mild symptoms. "If you have very mild symptoms, you should just assume you have coronavirus and stay home for two weeks," said vice president of medical affairs Joshua Kern, MD. "Staying home is the best for everybody, well or sick."

