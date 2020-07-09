HSS Florida opens orthopedic ASC — 3 things to know

Hospital for Special Surgery's Florida arm opened an ASC in West Palm Beach, the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches shared in early July.

Three things to know:

1. New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery first expanded into Florida in January with the opening of a 60,000-square-foot hospital in West Palm Beach.

2. HSS Florida's new ASC will offer services including hand and upper extremity care, hip and knee replacement, shoulder surgery, sports medicine, and trauma and fracture treatment.

3. Several leaders from HSS Florida attended a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for the ASC, including:

Rena Courtay, BSN, RN, vice president and executive director

Jean-Pierre Ouanes, DO, anesthesiologist

Ryan Simovitch, MD, shoulder division director

Nick Sama, MD, orthopedic surgeon

James "Beamer" Carr II, MD, sports medicine surgeon

