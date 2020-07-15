Florida hospital expands specialty services with new medical office building

Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate completed a 50,000-square-foot medical office building for Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital after breaking ground in 2019, Commercial Property Executive reports.

What you should know:

1. Orlando Health St. Cloud is using the building as a patient access point and a walk-in clinic.

2. The hospital will offer several services in the clinic, including gastroenterology, cardiology, diagnostic imaging, urology and primary care services.

3. Celebration Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Institute and Eye Florida also lease space in the building.

