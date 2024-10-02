Essentia, Brightside Surgical form partnership in North Dakota

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health is now a shared owner in Bismarck, N.D.-based ASC Brightside Surgical.

The partnership aims to expand access to surgical care in the Bismarck-Mandan area, according to an Oct. 2 news release. Brightside Surgical will remain independent and continue to be operated locally with its current staff of surgeons and providers. Brightside Specialty Clinics are not included in the shared ownership.

Andrew Knudsen, MD, a physician leader and podiatrist with Essentia Health, currently works with patients within Essentia Health-Mid Dakota Bismarck and at Brightside Surgical.

"This is a win for the community and will allow us to expand surgical specialty services to meet our patients' needs while improving already excellent care," he said in the release.