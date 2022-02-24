Eminent domain hearing held for New York hospital's ASC expansion

The Oneida (N.Y.) County Industrial Development Agency held a public hearing for a plan to use eminent domain on behalf of the Mohawk Valley Health System, Utica Observer-Dispatch reported Feb. 24.

The property in question, in Utica, would be used for a medical office building with an ASC, outpatient radiology and a lab patient service center, the report said. But Bowers Development has already signed a purchase agreement for the property.

"It would be outrageous and unlawful for OCIDA to take this property by eminent domain," Bowers lawyer Patrick Donnelly said, according to the report.

Members of local physician group Central Utica Building said the proposed facility is already up to 90 percent filled with likely tenants.