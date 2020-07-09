Dignity Health building 28-acre medical campus with surgery center

San Francisco-based Dignity Health announced plans to develop a 28-acre medical campus in Folsom Ranch, Calif., Gold Country Media reports.

What you should know:

1. The health system plans to build a three-story, 65,000-square-foot development with primary and specialty care offices, an outpatient surgery center and an urgent care, among others.

2. Construction will start in 2022 with an envisioned 2023 completion date.

3. The building will be part of a mixed-use development including several residential spaces.

More articles on surgery centers:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.