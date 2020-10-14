Dermatology & Skin Cancer Surgery Center expands

North Texas-based Dermatology & Skin Cancer Surgery Center added a 13th location to its footprint, opening in Sulphur Springs, Texas, Oct. 1.

The location is staffed by family nurse practitioner Roxanne Swafford, who is now accepting patients. She provides a number of general dermatology and skin cancer treatments.

Dermatology & Skin Cancer Surgery Center is supported by McKinney, Texas-based Preferred Dermatology Partners, a collective of three dermatology practices.

