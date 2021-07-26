California hospital upgrading ASC in $30M state-funded project

The state of California has awarded UC San Diego Medical Center $30 million in funding, which the hospital will use to redevelop its Hillcrest campus, the Times of San Diego reported July 24.

The project will expand the hospital's ASC and build a 250,000-square-foot outpatient medical pavilion with specialty programs such as orthopedics, neurosurgery, cardiology and oncology.

"Rebuilding UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest is essential to continuing comprehensive hospital care and expanding vital outpatient services for San Diegans," UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, told the publication. "UC San Diego is upgrading the Hillcrest site with modern, sustainable and efficient medical facilities that are easier to access, offer more services and are better integrated into the surrounding neighborhood."

Construction is expected to begin in the fall and continue over 15 years.