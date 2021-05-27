Brooklyn Park booming: What to know about two facilities breaking ground in the Minnesota city

Brooklyn Park, Minn., is developing into a medical hub with an ASC and orthopedic center both breaking ground there in the last week.

On May 20, developers broke ground on Surgical Care Affiliates' surgery center in partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health. The 18,000-square-foot surgery center is the partnership's first ASC.

Work also began on Minneapolis-based Twin Cities Orthopedics' new facility, according to a May 26 report from CCX Media. The center will be located about a mile away from the ASC, according to zoning documents. The two-story, 40,000-square-foot building was first brought to city council in January.

SCA's ASC is expected to open in about 10 months, and Twin Cities Orthopedics' facility is expected to open in spring next year.