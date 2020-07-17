Blessing's new ASC outfitted with skywalk for moving patients, equipment: 3 updates

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System began work on a new ASC in March.

Three updates:

1. The 36,000-square-foot center will be a two-story building with three operating rooms and three procedure rooms. It will replace the ASC Blessing operates in a building owned by competing provider Quincy Medical Group.

2. Construction crews recently began work on a skywalk linking the ASC to Blessing Hospital. The skywalk will be used to move equipment and staff between the facilities' main operating rooms. It will also allow for fast hospital transfers, should outpatients require additional care.

3. Construction is expected to wrap up in January 2022.

