Beloit Health System files appeal in continued fight against $19M OrthoIllinois ASC

A month after the Beloit (Wis.) City Council approved OrthoIllinois' planned ASC in the city, Beloit Health System has filed a new appeal, the latest move to block the project.

Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett said in a statement that the system was appealing the city zoning officer's approval of the $19 million ASC's site plans, Beloit Daily News reported Feb. 15.

"Allowing special permission and zoning accommodations for this private developer is a detriment to the community," Mr. McKevett said, according to the report.

If completed, the center will be called OrthoWisconsin, and would represent OrthoIllinois' first location outside its home state. It is planned to facilitate up to 30 surgeries per week via four operating rooms and 12 recovery rooms.